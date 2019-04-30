When Aamrapali Dubey met Priyanka Chopra—See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey recently had the opportunity of meeting global star Priyanka Chopra and her mother Dr Madhu Malti Chopra. She not only expressed her happiness but also shared pictures from the event.

Aamrapali met PeeCee and mama Chopra at the inaugural function of latter's new clinic in Juhu, Mumbai. Priyanka had come for the opening and she met a few guests as well. Having casted her vote in the morning, the actress happily posed for clicks at the event in the later half of the day.

The Bhojpuri actress wrote in the caption: “Finally got to meet @madhumalati ma’am and @priyankachopra ma’am after ages I am so happy and excited for your new venture @madhumalati ma’am all my best wishes and good luck with you’ll picture courtesy @siddharthchopra8 (thanks for clicking such beautifull pictures Siddharth).”

In fact, Priyanka's production house 'Purple Pebble Pictures' has also ventured into Bhojpuri movies and backed a project titled 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi' which released in 2016.

Aamrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' played lead roles in the production. It was directed by Santosh Mishra and did great business at the Box Office.