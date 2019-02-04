When Aamrapali Dubey partied with Monalisa, Akshara Singh and Ravi Kishan—See pics

New Delhi: Hosting grand bashes for friends is not just limited to Bollywood and television industry, in fact, Bhojpuri movie stars are also known for turning up awesome hosts for their special gang of friends.

Recently, superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua hosted a lavish party for his industry buddies and who's who of the Bhojpuri showbiz world was seen in attendance. Aamrapali Dubey shared some pictures on Instagram and we certainly are pleased to see them.

Megastar Ravi Kishan, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Akshara Singh and Aamrapali had a gala time and even posed for clicks. Aamrapali looked stunning in her green thigh-high slit gown. She kept her hair open and posed with BFF Akshara, who looked beautiful in her flowy peach gown.

Monalisa, upped the glamour quotient by turning up in a black dress with plunging neckline.

Recently, these stars were awarded the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Award. The ceremony was held in the presence of honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.