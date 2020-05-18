हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

When Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's wink took over Priya Prakash Varrier’s spotlight

Aamrapali 'winked' in 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' song starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The clip is totally unmissable. The song was from the hit film 'Raja Babu' which created quite a buzz back in 2015.

When Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s wink took over Priya Prakash Varrier’s spotlight
Images Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: It was in January 2018 when Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation after a video of her winking at her co-star from her film 'Oru Adaar Love'  went viral. The clip went crazy viral and made Priya a star. However, Bhojpuri bombshell had done that years ago but it went unnoticed across the country. But no sooner Priya’s video broke the internet, Aamrapali fans also revisited her clip and as a result, she managed to take over the Malayalam star’s spotlight for some time.

Aamrapali 'winked' in 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' song starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The clip is totally unmissable. The song was from the hit film 'Raja Babu' which created quite a buzz back in 2015.

The audiences love to watch Nirahua and Amrapali together on the big screen and her wink was a treat to many.

Here’s a refresher of both the wink girls videos:

Both Priya and Aamrapali are avid social media users and are followed by millions of people. However, Priya recently deactivated her Instagram account, reportedly due to constant trolling. However, it is a temporary move.

Aamrapali DubeyPriya Prakash Varrieraamrapali dubey winkPriya Prakash Varrier wink
