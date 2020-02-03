Zee Biskope creates history - opens as India's No. 1 Bhojpuri channel

Zee Biskope, a 24-hour dedicated Bhojpuri movie channel recently launched from the house of ZEEL primarily for the Bihar, Jharkhand & East UP markets, has ranked as No 1 Bhojpuri channel in the very first week of launch (BARC; Bihar Jharkhand; U+R; Wk 03'20).

With a GRP of 145, the channel has opened as the market leader in the Bhojpuri category. This is a rare feat by any channel in recent history. Zee Biskope has also made it to the top 10 most viewed channels of ZEEL at an All India level contributing to 3.5% of ZEEL's overall market share. Adding further to the galore, the channel has bagged the top 10 movies of the week in terms of viewership across the category. With Zee Biskope & Big Ganga, ZEEL now enjoys 48% of the market share in the Bihar Jharkhand region.

The brand signifies a space which enables viewers to rejoice their Bhojpuriyat at their unabashed best.

Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies; Zee Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audiences, such as romance, drama, action and comedy. With a strong library of 300+ superhit movies, Zee Biskope boasts biggest blockbuster movies of the last 5 years and the biggest hits of the top 3 superstars of Bhojiwood – Nirahua, Pawan and Khesari.

The exclusive World Television Premier movies every weekend will bring the best-of-the-best to the small screen. The channel's library enjoys movies across eras – region's legends (Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan), current superstars (Nirahua, Pawan & Khesari) and upcoming favourites (Chintu Pandey & Yash Mishra). With chartbuster movies, exclusive titles, movie-based programming throughout the day the channel is geared up to aggressively deliver its core proposition “Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya” (enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment throughout the day).

In February & March, the channel plans to offer World Television Premieres of the latest blockbusters like Saiyaji Dagabaaz starring Nirahua, Khun Bhari Humaar Maang starring Khesari & Sher Singh starring Pawan Singh. It also has grand plans of launching non-fiction movie based original content. Watch out this space for more updates on Zee Biskope.