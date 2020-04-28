Mumbai Police orders cops aged above 55 to stay at home to protect them from coronavirus COVID-19 infection

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has asked all the policemen who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment to go on leave, in a bid to protect them from the coronavirus COVID-19 infection. The move comes after COVID-19 claimed the lives of three Mumbai Police personnel in the last three days.

During an assessment, it came to light that the three deceased and the other police personnel currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease were above the age of 50, a senior Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

"In view of this, we have decided to protect our policemen and officers - who are above 55 years of age and having some pre-existing ailment - and asked them to take leave," he said. "Because of their age, these police personnel are at a higher risk. Therefore, we are allowing them to take leave during these days," the official said.

So far, at least 107 police personnel, including 20 officers, have tested positive for coronavirus across Maharashtra and most of them are from the Mumbai Police force. On Monday, a 57-year-old head constable of the Mumbai Police died of COVID-19.

Besides, a 52-year-old head constable succumbed to the disease on Sunday, while a 57-year-old constable died on Saturday.

It may be recalled that the Mumbai Police is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our personnel are risking their lives daily to protect the city and keeping their personal health and immunity strong has been a major priority for us,’’ it said.

Here are the steps being taken for the health and welfare of the Mumbai Police Force

i. All personnel above 55 years of age have been asked to stay at home.

ii. All personnel above 52 years of age with previous medical conditions like Diabetes, Hypertension, etc. have also been asked to stay at home.

iii. Till 03/05/2020, the Police Station staff will be operating on a 12 hours duty/24 hours rest shift system.

iv. HCQ tablets for 12000 willing personnel are being provided under medical supervision

v. Multivitamin and protein supplements are being provided for 20000 personnel to strengthen immunity system

vi. Special hospitals are being designated for Police Personnel. Also, all COVID hospitals in Mumbai have dedicated beds for Mumbai Police personnel.

vii. A special COVID-19 Helpline number has been set up for Police personnel and their families at the control room to resolve any doubts or issues they might have related to COVID-19. Medical professionals have also been associated with it.

viii. Adequate number of PPEs, face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, face shields have been provided to all personnel

ix. Amenities like food packets, ration, hot water flasks, pandals at checkpoints etc. Are being provided to all personnel on frontline duties.

x. Accommodation facilities are being provided to all police personnel who wish to stay back.

xi. The government has granted Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia amount to all personnel who lose their lives fighting COVID.

All efforts are being made to provide our force with the best of facilities to enable them to stay strong and secure themselves and their families while serving the city with dedication, it added.