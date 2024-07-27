Big Boss OTT 3: Who Can Be The Winner?

This season features a mix of new and familiar faces. While some contestants are playing the game quite well, others are compromising their techniques to try and win. Here are the top three contestants with the best chances of winning the show. Astrologer Jeevika Sharma predicts who can win Big Boss OTT 3, which is being hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Ranvir Shorey is the frontrunner this season, with the highest chance of winning. A well-known actor, he is genuine in the Big Boss House and interacts with the other contestants effectively. His chances of winning are estimated at 90-95% due to his intelligence, maturity, and strong gameplay. Ranveer actively participates in the show, with his taunts and criticisms being both apt and entertaining.

Vishal Pandey is another familiar face who initially gained a large following on TikTok and later expanded his popularity on Instagram. He is strategic and knows how to score points. Having previously participated in a reality show, he understands how to interact with co-contestants and stay prominent in the show. His chances of winning are estimated at 85-90%. Additionally, he has gained significant popularity and public support due to the current controversy between Armaan and Kritika. Vishal's control over his emotions and reactions makes him a formidable participant and a strong competitor.

In third place it's Armaan Malik, who gained significant attention due to his polygynous marriage. Clever and strategic, his real-life experiences suggest he has a 75-85% chance of winning the show. Arman keenly observes other contestants and adjusts his behavior to gain their support. His proficiency in mind games is evident, with a success rate of 60-70%. So, who do you think will be the winner of Big Boss OTT Season 3?