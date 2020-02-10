हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patna

10 injured after bomb explodes at house in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area

However, it is not cleared on what caused the blast. The authorities have reached the spot and have started the investigation.   

10 injured after bomb explodes at house in Patna&#039;s Gandhi Maidan area
ANI Photo

Patna: Almost a dozen people were left injured after an explosion took place at a house in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area in Bihar on Monday (February 10), said an ANI report. According to initial reports, the blast was so strong that it damaged at least five houses in the area. All the injured have been rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital and are given medical treatment.

However, it is not cleared on what caused the blast. The authorities have reached the spot and have started the investigation.

"It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital," Patna police, quoted by news agency ANI, said.

In the meantime, the rescue team and fire brigade officials are at the spot and carrying out the relief work. A huge police force has also arrived at the site of the explosion. The incident has led to a chaotic situation in the area.

