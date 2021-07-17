16 dead at Bihar's West Champaran after consuming spurious liquor, probe underway

New Delhi: Sixteen persons reportedly died in Bihar's Champaran after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the past two days while several persons are battling for their lives in hospitals. The incident happened in some villages in Lauria block of West Champaran district, as per a report by The Hidustan Times.

Deputy CM Renu Devi told news agency ANI that the Bihar governemnt has been monitoring the situation. “The investigation is underway. Officers concerned are working on it. The locals are not ready to talk about it. We are closely monitoring the situation,” shde said.

"We have received information about the deaths that occurred in some of the villages that fall under Lauria block. We have sent medical teams and reports are awaited," Kundan Kumar, the district magistrate of West Champaran told IANS.

Out of the total deceased so far, the families of eight people, who lost their lives, have not mentioned alcohol consumption as yet, District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said.

“Two village chowkidars have also been suspended,” said a press release issued by the district administration. Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

"We have received information about the deaths. However, their actual reasons are yet to be ascertained. An investigation is currently underway," Lalan Mohan Prasad, DIG of Champaran range said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar-led government saying thousands of people are dying every year due to spurious liquor “under good governance”.

