PATNA: In a shocking incident in Biar's Lakhisarai, a family returning home after offering morning prayers during the Chhath Puja was fired upon on Monday morning. The assailants, hiding just a short distance from their residence, targeted at least six individuals, resulting in the death of two and leaving four critically injured. The wounded include the wives of the deceased, sister, and father.

Chhath Puja Turns Tragic

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Punjabi Mohalla area under the jurisdiction of the Kaviya police station. The victims were en route from the riverbank, where they had performed the Chhath Puja rituals, to their home when the firing took place.

Tragically, two members of the family lost their lives in the firing, while four others sustained severe injuries. Prompt action was taken, and all the injured were swiftly referred to Patna for treatment.

Investigation Begins



Upon receiving information about the firing incident, ASP Pankaj Kumar reached the crime scene along with a police team and initiated a thorough investigation. Confirming the fatalities, he revealed that the shooting is suspected to be a result of an old enmity between the involved parties.

ASP Pankaj Kumar said that the prime suspect behind the firing has been identified as Ashish Choudhary. The police have launched a relentless manhunt to arrest him and are conducting continuous raids in the area.

Tension In The Area

The aftermath of the incident has created a tense environment in the locality, with heightened security measures in place. ASP Pankaj Kumar urged residents to remain calm and assured them that the police are working diligently to bring the culprits to justice.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are trying to ascertain the motive that led to this tragic incident. The community awaits answers, grappling with the shock and grief brought about by the sudden eruption of violence during what should have been a joyous occasion of Chhath Puja.