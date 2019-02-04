हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Four people die after bus falls into pit in Bihar's Nalanda, locals protest

The bus fell into a pit in Chiksaura police station limits of Nalanda district.

Four people die after bus falls into pit in Bihar&#039;s Nalanda, locals protest

PATNA: At least four people died on Monday after the bus were travelling fell into a pit in Bihar's Nalanda district.

According to news agency ANI, the bus fell into a pit in Chiksaura police station limits of Nalanda district.

It is not clear as yet how the bus fell into the pit.

Meanwhile, local residents, who gathered at the site of the mishap, set the bus ablaze and vandalised a fire brigade vehicle. 

The police and fire brigade officials had to face some resistance from the angry local protesters. 

More details are awaited.

Bihar bus mishap Nalanda Chiksaura police station
