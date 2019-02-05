6 named in former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew Mohammad Yusuf's murder

PATNA: Six individuals have been named in the murder case of Mohammad Yusuf, nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

A Siwan Court issued an arrest warrant against the six persons on Wednesday.

Yusuf was shot dead on Friday night by unknown assailants in Pratappur village. Attackers pumped bullets into his chest, said police. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared in dead.

Sources said that Yusuf was close to Shahabuddin`s son, Mohammad Osama.

Police had conducted raids at the residences of Yusuf's four friends on Saturday and recovered a pistol.

According to the police, the four friends were present with him at the party on Friday night.

Shahabuddin`s supporters blocked roads and demanded swift action from police in this case.

It is to be noted that Shahabuddin is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and is infamous as a strongman in Siwan. He was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. His conviction and sentencing was upheld by the High Court on August 30 last year.

The gangster-turned politician has around 63 cases against his name relating to murders and kidnapping.

Bihar government has listed Shahabuddin as "A" type history sheeter, which means he is categorised as a criminal who is beyond reforms.

Shahabuddin is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.