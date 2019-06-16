close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

After Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, heat stroke claims 47 lives in Bihar

At least 30 deaths due to heat stroke have been reported in the Aurangabad district of Bihar on Saturday.

After Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, heat stroke claims 47 lives in Bihar
Image for representational use only

Aurangabad: After Acute Encephalitis Syndrome led to the death of 89 children in Bihar, scorching heat has now claimed the lives of at least 47 people in the state.

At least 30 deaths due to heat stroke have been reported in the Aurangabad district of Bihar on Saturday.

In Gaya and Nawada districts 12 and 5 deaths were reported due to heat stroke on Saturday respectively.

 

Live TV

 

Aurangabad civil surgeon Dr Surendra Prasad Singh confirmed that at least 30 people died due to the heatwave in the district. 

Singh warned that the toll could rise as the number of patients being admitted in the hospital with related cases was increasing. 

Many people were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. 

"All of them (dead) were suffering from high-temperature fever," said Singh.

Aurangabad Sub-division officer Pradeep Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anoop Kumar reached the district hospital with the forces to tackle any with untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths due to heat and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. 

He also directed all district magistrates to take precautionary measures in the wake of severe heatwave condition in the state.

Tags:
BiharHeatwaveHeatstrokeAcute Encephalitis Syndrome
Next
Story

Bihar: Death toll reaches 89 due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

Must Watch

PT38M29S

Kavi Yudh 2019: Special poetic war on Yoga