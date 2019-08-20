close

Bihar: 2 police personnel shot dead by criminals in Saran's Marhaura

Two police personnel died while another is in a critical condition after unidentified criminals opened fire on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in broad daylight in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday.

Chapra: Two police personnel died while another is in a critical condition after unidentified criminals opened fire on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in broad daylight in Bihar's Saran district on Tuesday.

The SIT team was reportedly returning after conducting a raid when the criminals started firing on them inside a marketplace in Saran's Marhaura. 

Sub-inspector Mithilesh Kumar Shah and constable Mohammad Afroz died during the encounter.  Injured Havaldar Rajneesh has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. 

The miscreants used the latest weapons to attack the SIT team which has been reported to be one of the most active teams in the entire region. 

Panic spread in the locality following the incident. Several shopkeepers shut down their shops and headed home. 

A police team has reached the incident spot. An investigation is currently underway.

