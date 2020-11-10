Bihar assembly election result: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday claimed victory from the Hasanpur Assembly seat in Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav won by 21,139 votes, said the Election Commission (EC).

Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, defeated his nearest JD(U) rival Raj Kumar Rai. Yadav had left his previous Mahua seat in Vaishali and entered the fray from the new seat in Samastipur district.

This will be his second term in the state legislative assembly after making an electoral debut in 2015.