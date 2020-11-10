हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tej Pratap

Bihar assembly election result: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

Tej Pratap Yadav claimed victory from Bihar's Hasanpur Assembly.

Bihar assembly election result: RJD&#039;s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday claimed victory from the Hasanpur Assembly seat in Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav won by 21,139 votes, said the Election Commission (EC).

Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, defeated his nearest JD(U) rival Raj Kumar Rai. Yadav had left his previous Mahua seat in Vaishali and entered the fray from the new seat in Samastipur district.

This will be his second term in the state legislative assembly after making an electoral debut in 2015. 

Tags:
Tej PratapBihar assembly electionRashtriya Janata DalBihar Assembly Election ResultHasanpur seat
Next
Story

Is Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh winning in Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020?
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT43M41S

Bihar Results 2020: ’T-20 thrill’ in Bihar election results