topStoriesenglish2589571
NewsBihar
BIHAR BOARD RESULT

Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023 Likely Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Details

Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023: Over 16 lakh students had registered for BSEB Matric Annual Examination this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023 Likely Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Details

Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest updates, the Bihar Board 10th Result is expected to be released this week. There, however, has been no official regarding the BSEB 10th Result. Once declared, Bihar Board Class X result 2023 will be available on Bihar School Education Board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB 10th result is also expected to be announced at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result 2023: Over 16 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Matric Exams

Over 16 lakh students had registered for BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were conducted between February 14 and February 22. 

Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's How To Download BSEB Class X Result

  • Once Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, BSEB students need to visit the following website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
     
  • On the homepage, students need to click on the link -- "BSEB Matric Result 2023".
     
  • You will then be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.
     
  • After entering details, click on submit and the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screens.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup