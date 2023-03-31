Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023 Likely Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Details
Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023: Over 16 lakh students had registered for BSEB Matric Annual Examination this year.
Trending Photos
Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest updates, the Bihar Board 10th Result is expected to be released this week. There, however, has been no official regarding the BSEB 10th Result. Once declared, Bihar Board Class X result 2023 will be available on Bihar School Education Board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The BSEB 10th result is also expected to be announced at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th result 2023: Over 16 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Matric Exams
Over 16 lakh students had registered for BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023.
The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were conducted between February 14 and February 22.
22.02.2023: BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 concludes.#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Exam_2023
Get Link...https://t.co/G7Fm4Qw9gw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) February 22, 2023
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's How To Download BSEB Class X Result
- Once Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, BSEB students need to visit the following website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage, students need to click on the link -- "BSEB Matric Result 2023".
- You will then be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.
- After entering details, click on submit and the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screens.
Live Tv
More Stories