Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 10th Result 2023 Likely Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Check Details

Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest updates, the Bihar Board 10th Result is expected to be released this week. There, however, has been no official regarding the BSEB 10th Result. Once declared, Bihar Board Class X result 2023 will be available on Bihar School Education Board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB 10th result is also expected to be announced at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th result 2023: Over 16 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Matric Exams

Over 16 lakh students had registered for BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023.

The Bihar Board Class 10th exams were conducted between February 14 and February 22.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Here's How To Download BSEB Class X Result