Bihar Board class 12th result 2021: BSEB inter result to be declared at 3 PM

New Delhi: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday (March 25) will be announcing the results for class HSC board examinations or BSEB Inter Result 2021 at 3 PM today. The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) made an announcement about these results on its official website on Thursday (March 25) night. Last year, the results were announced on March 24, 2020.

Minister for education and parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will be having a press meeting where he will announce the 12th board examination results 2021.

On Thursday (March 25) The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) activated a link on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in in order to check the results online. However, later the official sources confirmed that the results are yet to be declared.

Last year, the passing percentage for the science stream was 77.39 per cent, for the commerce stream it stood at 93.26 per cent and for the humanities stream, it stood at 81.44 per cent. In 2020, BSEB had announced intermediate results in just 25 days. As per the reports, a total of 80.44 per cent of students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams had passed the examination that year.

