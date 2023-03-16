Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: BSEB To Declare Inter Results Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board (BSEB) Class 12th Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board is expected to declare the Class 12th exam results soon. According to media reports, the BSEB is likely to announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 this week. However, BSEB officials have not made any official announcement regarding the Bihar Board Inter results.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Where to check Inter BSEB result?

Once announced, Class 12th students can check Bihar Board result 2023 on BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: Over 13 lakh students registered for Intern exams

The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 exams were held between February 1 and February 14. The BSEB Inter Exams were conducted in two shifts on all exam days.

Over 13 lakh students registered for BSEB Class 12 exams 2023.

Of these, 6,36,432 were female students and 6,81,795 were male students.

On March 3, the Bihar Board released the BSEB Class 12 answer key on its official website (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and allowed students to raise objections till March 6.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: Over 80% students passed last year

In 2022, the Bihar Board's 12th results were announced by BSEB on March 16.

Around 80.15 percent of students had passed the examination.

The overall pass percentage for girls was 81.28 percent, while it was 76.66 percent for boys.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: BSEB to release Secondary exams' scorecard soon

The BSEB is also likely to release the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 this week.

There, however, has not been any official announcement on this.

The BSEB Matric Annual Examination, 2023 was held from February 14 to February 22.

Over 16 lakh students had registered for Bihar Board Class 10th 2023 exams.