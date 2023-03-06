Bihar Board Exam 2023: BSEB Class 12th Result To Be OUT Soon At biharboardonline.com- Steps To Check Here

Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) is likely to announce the BSEB class 12 results soon. However, it should be mentioned that the board has not set an official date for the release of the scorecards. The Bihar Board Class 12 examination was held by the BSEB from February 1 to 11, 2023. Right after the board's formal announcement, candidates can check their scores on the board's official website, biharboardonline.com or secondary.biharboardonline.com. According to past trends, the Bihar Board announces the results within one month, and the Class 12 Result is expected in the second week of March.

However, students are advised to keep a check on the official website and official twitter handle of the BSEB for latest announcements on result date and time.

The Bihar Board held the Class 10 examination from February 14 to February 22. From February 1 to 11, the Bihar Board held the Class 12 examination. The exam was held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

BSEB Class12th Result 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.

Click on the ‘Bihar Board 2022 10th Result Or BSEB 12th Result.’

A new login window of class 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Enter roll code and the roll number.

Click on the “Search” button to submit details.

BSEB 10th and 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Students would need at least 33% to pass the Bihar Inter and Class 10 Exams. The Bihar Board will also hold a compartmental exam for those who score less in the exam.