Nitish Kumar

Bihar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; here's what to expect

The induction ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm at Rajendra Mandapam. However, the prospective ministers have not yet received a call from Raj Bhavan but they received calls from the Janata Dal (United). The state cabinet at present has 14 members, including the chief minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

Bihar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; here&#039;s what to expect

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his cabinet on Tuesday, an official said. Induction of new members in the state cabinet will take place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan where they will be administered the oath by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The Bihar cabinet at present has 14 members, including the chief minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

The induction ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm at Rajendra Mandapam. However, the prospective ministers have not yet received a call from Raj Bhavan but they received calls from the Janata Dal (United).

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain and BJP MLA Nitin Naveen from Bankipur received a call from the party for the ceremony.

