Bihar cabinet’s BIG move - proposal for creating 7,800 new govt posts CLEARED

In his Independence Day speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had announced that his government would provide jobs to 20 lakhs youths, and half of them will get jobs in the government sector.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Bihar cabinet’ took a big move on job creation
  • It cleared a proposal for creating 7,800 new govt posts
  • The cabinet meeting was chaired by CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals for creating around 7,800 new posts in different departments of the state government, officials said. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during which the proposals were cleared, they added.

Among these are 7,595 additional posts of 'surveyors' and 'amins' in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. Besides, 200 additional posts for two prisons in Arwal district, and Paliganj sub-division in Patna district, and 27 posts in the Art and Culture Department will be created, they said.

Last week, the state cabinet approved proposals for creating around 8,000 new posts in different government medical colleges and hospitals in the state. In his Independence Day speech, the Chief Minister announced that his government would provide jobs to 20 lakhs youths, and half of them will get jobs in the government sector.

Nitish Kumar’s Deputy Tejashwi Yadav has earlier faced flak for promising 10 lakh jobs in Bihar if his party comes to power in the state. After becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, he later twisted his statement saying that he would fulfil his promise on job creation but he was not the chief minister yet. 

Bihar Govt JobsBihar Cabinetjobs in BiharNitish KumarTejashwi YadavJanata Dal-UnitedRJD

