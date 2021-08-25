Bihar panchayat polls 2021: Schedule for 11-phase polls announced, nominations from August 25

New Delhi: Bihar`s State Election Commission announced that the process for the panchayat elections will kick-off from Wednesday (August 25, 2021). A three member committee of the SEC released the notification regarding election process for the Panchayat election including dates and other details for nomination process, name withdrawal and campaigning.

The model code of conduct has come into effect and nominations for the post of mukhiya, sarpanch, ward member, panch, panchayat committee member, and district council member can be filed from from August 25 to August 31, between 11 AM to 4 PM.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates are expected to file their nomination for 259,260 posts under these categories.

The polling will be conducted in 11-phases in some districts while in districts like Bhojpur, Buxar, Patna, Kaimur and Rohtas will be conducted in 10 phases.

The first phase of voting will be on September 24, second on September 30, third on October 8, fourth on October 20, fifth on October 24, sixth on November 3, seventh on November 15, eighth on November 24, ninth on November 29, tenth on December 8, and eleventh on December 12.

Counting of votes will be done two days after the voting in each phase.

The SEC has decided to conduct elections in the districts which have not affected by floods.

