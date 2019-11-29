Bihar: Section 144 clamped again, internet services suspended in Kaimur after violent protest over minor's gangrape

New Delhi: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC was once again invoked in the subdivisional town of Mohania in Kaimur district of Bihar on Friday morning in the aftermath of tension prevailing in the area over the gangrape of a minor girl earlier this week. The police after examining CCTV footage have identified a few people from the mob that indulged in firing, arson and stone-pelting in the area.

The district administration has also suspended the internet services after it was restored today morning.

At least 18 people have so far been arrested by the police for causing riots and indulging in violent clashes during a protest.

Upon the instructions of the Bihar government to bring the situation under control, SPs of Kaimur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur district magistrate and Rohtas IG are currently camping at Mohania.

Meanwhile, all the injured are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

On November 23, a minor student was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in a car while they were giving her a lift to her tuition class in Mohania in Kaimur. The accused also recorded a video of the horrific crime on their camera and shared it on social media. The police got to know about the incident from the video.

The incident took place when the victim, who is a student of class 10, was going for her tuition. On the way, a person whom she knew gave her lift. She was then gang-raped by him and three other accused present in the car. The victim said the accused had threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone. She added that she got scared after seeing the video and hence, did not complain to the police.

After the video of the gang-rape of the minor girl went viral, an irate mob went on a rampage and torched houses, shops, more than a dozen vehicles. The mob also pelted stones on the houses of the accused.

Police is engaged in normalizing life in the entire area. Teams of the police force, fire brigade, and riot-control are monitoring the movement in the region, which still remains tense.