Bihar Shocker: Man Rapes Dog In Patna, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Patna: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar`s capital Patna where a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man. The incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8. The video of the gruesome act also went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in the Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. In the CCTV footage, an unknown person can be seen openly doing the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO at Phulwari Sharif police station.

An animal lover named Priya Dhotre shared the shocking video from Patna, Bihar on Instagram. Stating that the footage was recorded on the day of Holi, Priya mentioned on Instagram that a man had unnatural sex with a stray dog. Furthermore, she captioned the video to let viewers know that a complaint had been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna in this regard.

"We appreciate that a complaint has been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna, and we urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. We hope that the culprit will be identified and punished appropriately for committing such a terrible crime," read the Instagram post.

"As a responsible and caring community. it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all living beings, including animals," she added.

After this, Patna Police started investigating the matter. Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar said, "An application has come, and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated. The investigation is underway.’’