Bihar woman gets pregnant post two years of family planning operation, demands Rs 11 lakh compensation

Patna: The state of Bihar is known for making news and in a recent event of medical carelessness, a woman from Muzaffarpur has claimed that she witnessed pregnancy despite performing a sterilisation operation from a government hospital.

The women have moved to the district consumer forum at Muzaffarpur and have asked for a compensation amount of Rs. 11 lakh from the Bihar state government. According to the report, Phulkumari Devi, 30-year-old women from Muzaffarpur has four children and that is when she underwent the family planning operation at Motipur Primary Health Centre (PHC) on July 27, 2019. The Sterilisation operation was performed by Dr Sudhir Kumar as reported by the Times of India.

Phulkumari Devi's husband is a daily wager and has moved to the Panipat district in Haryana for earning a livelihood. The family came to know that she is pregnant again a few days ago. Das told the Times of India that the family already has three daughters and a son, his wife underwent tubectomy as they did not want a fifth child. He said that "I can not bear the expenses of another child. That is why my wife has moved to the consumer forum for Rs. 11 lakh compensation from the state government to bear expenses".

The family has alleged that Dr Sudhir Kumar misbehaved with them when asked about the incident. Dr Harendra Kumar Alok, who was Muzaffarpur Civil Surgeon and got transferred on Monday (March 8), ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also admitted that such surgeries tend to fail sometimes.

"There is a provision of Rs. 30,000 compensation to a victim in such a scenario. Besides, the state government also bears the delivery and medical expenditure in such cases. However, the victim must make a claim to the health department for these benefits." he said.

