Bihar Youth Congress workers write letters in blood, urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief

PATNA: As Rahul Gandhi stands firm in his decision not to continue as party president, the Bihar youth Congress leaders have written letters in their blood urging their beloved leader to reconsider his decision.

According to reports, a large number of Bihar Youth Congress workers assembled at the Sadakat Ashram - the party's office here - and wrote letters in their blood urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

The letters written by the youth wing workers were then handed over to state Congress chief Dr Madan Mohan Jha with a request to convey their feelings to party president Rahul Gandhi.

Confirming the development, Jha said that though he was not sure about the impact of the letters written by the youth Congress workers, it certainly reflects their loyalty towards Rahul Gandhi and their faith in his leadership.

It may be recalled that all senior leaders of the party and various factions of Congress have been urging Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision and not quit from his post.

The Youth Congress workers from all over the country led by Keshav Chand Yadav had gathered at 12, Tughlak Lane, in Delhi recently and appealed to their leader to continue as party president.

"At a time when (the) Congress party faced the biggest challenge and at a time when our country was battling to protect the idea of democracy, it was Rahul Gandhi who gave a bold leadership to Congress party for standing for truth, justice, unity and love," the Youth Congress said in a statement.

Youth Congress vice-president B V Srinivas said that as many as 12-crore people had voted "in favour" of Rahul Gandhi, adding that he must not quit from the post and lead the party from the front.

They were joined by senior Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil and former Union minister JD Seelam.

Rahul Gandhi had once again said on Wednesday that he was firm on his decision to not continue as Congress president.

The Gandhi scion had told Congress MPs after they jointly made a plea to him on Wednesday to reconsider his decision of quitting the post.

The Congress had convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha members to evolve the party's strategy in

the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday.



Soon after the meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, started, some party MPs from Tamil Nadu urged him to reconsider his decision and wanted a resolution to be passed, sources said.

All the party MPs then joined them and made a plea to Rahul, but he stuck to his decision, they said.

According to the sources, Rahul said he has asked the Congress Working Committee to make arrangements to appoint a party chief in his place and lamented that nothing has been in this regard so far.

Rahul had quit taking full responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. He had conveyed his decision at the meeting of the CWC on May 25.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, rejected his resignation and asked him to revamp and restructure the party at all levels instead.

Rahul has not been meeting party leaders since then and has not been actively involved in the party's affairs.

(With Agency inputs )