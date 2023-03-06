PATNA: A Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday arrived at the former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence in Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. The former chief minister is an accused in the case along with her husband and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 14 others.

Bihar | A CBI team present at the residence of former CM Rabri Devi in Patna, officials inside her house confirm. Details awaited.



Visuals from outside her residence. pic.twitter.com/dEb74nrEZi — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

According to reports, the CBI team is currently at the residence of Rabri Devi and conducting searches at the moment. The CBI officials are questioning Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rabri's sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and their family lawyers were also present when the central probe agency's team reached the former Bihar CM's residence.

The Rouse Avenue court had earlier issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and others in connection with the scam. Based on CBI's chargesheet, the court had asked them to appear on March 15, but the CBI team reached Rabri's residence ahead of the date. The CBI is expected to call Rabri Devi for further questioning at its office in connection with the case.

The central probe agency had in July 2022 arrested Bhola Yadav, who was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in connection with the case. The chargesheet in the case was filed on October 10 last year for offences related to criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused.