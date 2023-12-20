Begusarai: In a tragic turn of events, a police inspector lost his life, and a home guard jawan sustained severe injuries during a confrontation with liquor smugglers in Bihar's Begusarai. Yogendra Kumar, SP of Begusarai, revealed that the Naokothi Police Station received intelligence about the smuggling of illicit liquor in a car. Acting swiftly on this information, a night patrol vehicle was dispatched immediately at 12:30 pm, led by Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, accompanied by three Home Guard jawans.

They were instructed to intercept the vehicle near the Chhatauna Budhi Gandak river bridge.

Bihar | Begusarai's Naokothi Police Station received information that liquor was being transported in a car. Based on the information a night patrol vehicle was sent. At 12:30 pm, to stop the car, inspector Khamas Chaudhary was standing with the police car near Chhatauna Budhi… — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

Smugglers Panic And hit The Police Inspector's Car

Upon reaching the location, the police team identified the suspect car. However, as they attempted to intervene, the driver accelerated, striking Inspector Khamas Chaudhary, leading to his immediate demise. Another Home Guard jawan sustained injuries in the incident and has been hospitalized at Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway To Nab The Culprits

In response to this heinous act, a specialized team has been assembled to thoroughly investigate the incident and apprehend the perpetrators. The owner of the vehicle has already been arrested, and intensive interrogations are in progress, as confirmed by Begusarai SP.

This tragic clash underscores the risks law enforcement faces in combating illegal activities, with authorities committed to ensuring justice for the fallen officer and the injured home guard.