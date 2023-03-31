BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Matric Students To Get Another Chance To Pass, Check Compartment Exam Dates biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023: The Bihar Board Result 2023 for Matric examinations was released today, March 31, 2023, by the BSEB. Students who took the Bihar Board 10th Examinations can now check their BSEB Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar 10th Matric exams were administered by the BSEB Patna to around 16 lakh pupils. The exams took place from February 14 to February 22, 2023. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 link has been released on the official website. Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Patna has declared the Bihar Matric Result today, March 31, 2023.

The BSEB already made the Class 10 Bihar board answer key public on March 6 and allowed students until March 10 to submit objections against the answer key. The BSEB matric result 2023 will be announced when the grievances received regarding the BSEB Class 10th answer key have been considered.

BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2023: Steps to check here

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the home page, open the link to view Matric resut 2023.

Enter your roll code and roll number on fields provided.

Login and download your e-marks sheets.

Applicants who are dissatisfied with their Matric results can demand that their answer sheets be re-evaluated. The application process is done online, and there is a fee for each topic. Compartment Details still awaited.