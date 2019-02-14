हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patna Metro Rail project

Union Cabinet approves Patna Metro Rail project comprising two corridors

Rs.13,365.77 crore metro project is likely to be completed in five years.

Representational image

PATNA: In a major boost to connectivity and transport in Bihar capital Patna, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Patna Metro Rail Project comprising two corridors.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Patna Metro Rail Project having two Metro Rail Corridors, namely (i) Danapur to Mithapur (ii) Patna Railway Station of New ISBT at an estimated cost of Rs.13365.77 crore, a government release said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.13,365.77 crore and it is likely to be completed in five years.

The first 26.94 km stretch would connect Danapur to Mithapur while the second stretch would cover 14.45 kilometres, linking Patna Junction to New Inter-State Bus Terminus, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters.

DanapurCantt to Mithapur corridor will pass through the heart of the city, and connect densely populated areas Raza Bazar, Secretariat, High Court, Law University Railway Station.

Patna Junction to ISBT corridor will connect Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University, Rajendra Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, Transport Nagar and ISBT.

The Metro will provide Eco-friendly and sustainable Public Transport to residents, commuters, industrial workers, visitors and travellers.

Highlights of Patna Metro Project:-

-The length of Danapur to Mithapur corridor is 16.94 km, which is mostly underground (11.20 km) and partly elevated (5.48 km) and comprises of 11 Stations (3-Elevated and 8-Underground).

-The length of Patna Station to New ISBT corridor is 14.45 km, which is mostly elevated (9.9 km) and partly underground (4.55 km) and comprising of 12 stations (9-Elevated and 3-Underground).

-The existing population of 26.23 lakh of Patna agglomeration area is expected to be benefitted by Patna Metro Rail Project directly and indirectly.

-The approved corridors will be having Multimodal Integration with Railway Stations &ISBT Station and will have feeder network of Bus, Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) and Non Motorised Transport (NMT). 

-The Project will have non-fare box revenue from rental and advertisement as well as Value Capture Financing (VCF) through mechanism of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDK).

-The residential areas along this Metro Rail corridors shall be immensely benefited by this project, as the people of these areas will be able to travel on trains from their own neighbourhoods to reach different areas of the city conveniently.

Patna Metro Rail projectBiharUnion CabinetBJP
