Journalist Rajdev Ranjan murder case: Charges framed against former MP Shahabuddin, 7 others, next hearing on February 12

Patna: Charges have been framed against former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with the murder case of Siwan-based journalist Rajdev Ranjan in Bihar. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 12.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had (CBI) last year filed charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shahabuddin in the murder case. Rajdeo was shot down in Siwan as he was returning from office on May 13, 2016.

Shahabuddin has, however, claimed to be in jail when the incident took place but later refused to undergo a 'lie-detection' test. He also allegedly gave conflicting versions during interrogation.

Shahabuddin has more than 39 criminal cases, including kidnapping and murder, to his name. He was transferred to Tihar jail on February 18 last year.