'Congress Busy In Assembly Polls, Not Interested In Seat-Sharing At The Moment': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday alleged that Congress - an important constituent of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc - is not interested in seat-sharing as the grand old party appears to be fully occupied with the upcoming assembly elections in five states. The Bihar Janata Dal-United leader said, "We had been holding discussions with the Congress over seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but it appears that the party is busy managing its election campaign in the five poll-bound states as of now.''

While targeting the Congress further, Bihar CM stressed that the INDIA alliance was formed after intense discussions, but the Congress party does not have much interest in the alliance at the moment. There are elections in five states right now, and the Congress party's full focus is on that at the moment. There is currently no discussion regarding the INDIA alliance. After the elections, everyone will be called again."

Nitish Kumar's statement has once again triggered speculations that all is not well within the INDIA alliance and cracks have started to appear in the Opposition-led bloc that hopes to oust BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bihar Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' rally in Patna. While addressing the rally, Nitish Kumar also lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"We (opposition parties) have gathered together and formed the INDIA alliance - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - to stop those who are trying to change the Constitution of the country," Bihar CM said. Senior CPI leader D Raja was also present during the 'BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao' rally in Patna.

Nitish Kumar recently denied having any desire to get involved with BJP again while clarifying his remarks made by him during the convocation ceremony in Motihari, which he claimed was ''misinterpreted by the media.''

Nitish while speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari had pointed towards a BJP leader from the stage and said, "All the people we have here, are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live."

After Nitish's statement, there were speculations in the media that JDU is again leaning towards BJP but these speculations were completely denied by the Bihar CM today saying that his statement was misinterpreted.

Clarifying his statement, the Bihar CM said, "I just wanted to remind the people over there (in convocation) to remember the work which has been done by the state govt in Bihar else people only falsely talk about the central government."

The BJP also distanced itself from the comments and said it has no connection any more with Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar has left, we have asked him to leave. BJP clearly believes that we are together in development but there is a fight on principles. Amit Shah has said that he has no connection with Nitish Kumar" said Saket Choudhary the state BJP chief.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar's mention of his friendship with Radha Mohan Singh just wanted to 'scare and confuse' his current allies, RJD and Congress, by speaking about his personal equations with those in the BJP.

Reacting to Sushil Kumar Modi's claim Nitish said that Sushil Modi was not even named as Deputy CM in Bihar and now he has no existence over here so he says anything he wants.

"What was Sushil Modi earlier? Have you forgotten about Sushil Modi? When was he here? His (Tejashwi Yadav's) father (Lalu Yadav) was made the chairman of Patna University and he (Sushil Modi) was made General Secretary," said Nitish. "I was in engineering college and we made them win. This is all old news. We were working well when we were together. But he (Sushil Modi) has been removed now. I am sad that he was not made the Deputy CM. Now he keeps saying something or the other every day," said Nitish.