close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JD(U)

Failed money deal behind Bihar gutkha ban: JD(U) MLA

Not only the JD-U legislator from the Hayaghat seat in the Darbhanga district raised his voice against the government decision to ban 'pan masala' but also questioned the liquor prohibition decision and demanded their immediate rollback.

Failed money deal behind Bihar gutkha ban: JD(U) MLA
File Image

Patna: A legislator of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar has alleged that the Nitish Kumar government banned pan masala in the state because an illegal money deal could not be reached.

Amarnath Gami, known for raising his voice, said on Tuesday, said, "Avaidh len den mein baat nahi bani to gutkha par partibandh laga diya gaya (The government proscribed the sale of pan masala in the state after an illegal money deal did not materialise).

Not only the JD-U legislator from the Hayaghat seat in the Darbhanga district raised his voice against the government decision to ban 'pan masala' but also questioned the liquor prohibition decision and demanded their immediate rollback.

He also urged the people to protest such decisions.

Terming the prohibition and ban on 'pan masala' as wrong, the JD(U) legislator said, "All such decisions appear good only on paper".

Appealing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the prohibition decision, he said the ban on liquor had failed and the pan masala ban would follow it.

The Bihar government proscribed the production and consumption of liquor in the state on April 5, 2016. Last week, it banned pan masala for one year.

Tags:
JD(U)Bihar gutka banNitish KumarDarbhanga
Next
Story

Fresh poster war between JDU and RJD a prelude to bitter poll campaign in Bihar

Must Watch

PT2M21S

5W1H: Major fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai