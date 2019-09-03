Failed money deal behind Bihar gutkha ban: JD(U) MLA

Patna: A legislator of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Bihar has alleged that the Nitish Kumar government banned pan masala in the state because an illegal money deal could not be reached.

Amarnath Gami, known for raising his voice, said on Tuesday, said, "Avaidh len den mein baat nahi bani to gutkha par partibandh laga diya gaya (The government proscribed the sale of pan masala in the state after an illegal money deal did not materialise).

Not only the JD-U legislator from the Hayaghat seat in the Darbhanga district raised his voice against the government decision to ban 'pan masala' but also questioned the liquor prohibition decision and demanded their immediate rollback.

He also urged the people to protest such decisions.

Terming the prohibition and ban on 'pan masala' as wrong, the JD(U) legislator said, "All such decisions appear good only on paper".

Appealing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reconsider the prohibition decision, he said the ban on liquor had failed and the pan masala ban would follow it.

The Bihar government proscribed the production and consumption of liquor in the state on April 5, 2016. Last week, it banned pan masala for one year.