Free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar as third phase of vaccination begins from March 1

Patna: In the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive which begins from March 1,the targeted beneficiaries will be vaccinated free of cost in all government institutions up to the primary health center level. While in private hospitals vaccines will be administered at a price of Rs 250 per dose.

If beneficiaries choose private hospitals for vaccination, then paid vaccination has been provided in the identified private hospitals (under Ayushman Bharat and CGHS empaneled). The inoculation drive will be held at government and private hospitals (under Ayushman Bharat and CGHS empaneled).

The Executive Director of Bihar State Health Committee, Manoj Kumar, said that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in the state from January 16, 2021.

A total of 3,99,831 health care workers have been given the first dose and 79,212 were given the second dose during the first phase while in the second phase, a total of 1,60,496 front line workers were given the first dose.

For the successful implementation of the program, a total of 23,33,880 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been supplied from the Centre and 6,64,650 doses have been administered.

In the third phase which begins from March 1, 2021 citizens aged 45 and 59 and above 60 years, around about 1.08 crore, who are suffering from comorbidities, are to be vaccinated.

For citizens suffering from comorbidities aged 45 to 59 years, a list of comorbidities prescribed and directed by the Government of India and certificates from Annexure IA, IB will have to be obtained by the vaccination team, while receiving the benefits of vaccination.

Ordinary citizens of 60 years of age as on January 1, 2021, or more will get the benefit of vaccination.