Rajiv Singh

JD-U leader Rajiv Singh, wife booked in attempt to murder case, suspended from party

Image for representational use only

Patna: Janata Dal (United) has expelled leader and physiotherapist Dr Rajiv Singh from the position of Vice President of Medical Cell of the party over allegations of murdering a gym trainer, as per the state president of the medical cell. 

This action has been taken by the state President of Janata Dal United`s Medical Cell, Dr Sunil Kumar Singh. The order related to relieving him has been issued by the state president of the cell on the date of 18 September.

Rajiv is accused of murdering a 26-year-old gym trainer Vikram Singh along with his wife Khusboo. Both were interrogated by Patna Police. The incident took place on Saturday morning at around 6 am when Vikram was going to his gym centre located in Patna Market, sitting on a scooty, near the Buddha Murti area of Kadamkuan. 

During this, unknown criminals were already present on the spot who fired 5 bullets at Vikram and fled. Even after getting 5 bullets, Vikram somehow reached PMCH by driving his scooty for about 2.5 km where he was operated on.

In the investigation, information has been received that Vikram and Khushboo already knew each other and used to talk on the phone regularly. 

Vikram has told the police in his statement that Khushboo`s husband Dr. Rajiv Kumar Singh had objections to the relationship between the two and in April he had also threatened to kill Vikram. 

An FIR has been registered against Rajiv and his wife Khushboo at Kadam Kuan Police Station in connection with the deadly attack on the gym trainer. 

