Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand High Court to decide on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam case

Lalu Yadav had moved the bail application before the high court citing his poor health and age.

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court will on Friday decide on the bail application of former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fodder scam case against him. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds from the Dumka Treasury during his tenure as the chief minister of Bihar.

Lalu Yadav had moved the bail application before the high court citing his poor health and age. The RJD chief, who has been convicted in several fodder scam cases, had earlier got bail in the Deoghar Treasury case. 

His lawyers have pleaded before the high court that the RJD leader should be given bail since he had spent more than half of his punishment behind the bars. Earlier on December 3, the incarcerated Bihar politician was re-elected as the national president of his Rashtriya Janata Dal for the 11th consecutive term.

Prasad, who had founded the party in 1997, is at Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases and his nomination papers were submitted at the RJD state headquarters by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Prasad's duly authorised papers were brought here by a close aide and party MLA Bhola Yadav, filed in presence of other RJD bigwigs like national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and state president Jagadanand Singh among others.

He was subsequently declared elected unopposed.   

Jharkhand High CourtLalu Prasad YadavDumka fodder scam case
