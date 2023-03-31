BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 (SHORTLY) LIVE Updates: Matric Result To Be OUT Today At 1 PM On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 / BSEB 10th Result 2023 / Bihar Board Metric Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or results.biharboardonline.com.
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: BSEB Class 10th Result 2023 release date and time is out. BSEB on its Twitter handle announced that the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 will be released today, March 31, 2023 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. at 1.15 PM. Details required to check result, steps to check and download marksheet and official websites to download result can be checked here, direct link will be provided below.
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav will be releasing the BSEB Matric Result 2023 in presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. The result would be released for around 16 lakh candidates.
Check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 / BSEB 10th Result 2023 / Bihar Board Metric Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or results.biharboardonline.com.
Date: 31-03-2023
Time: 1.15 PM
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Exam Date
BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric Examinations from February 14, 2023. In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Bihar Education Minister will also be announcing the name of toppers along with results. The date for the BSEB inter Supplementary exams will be announced after the result declaration.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result Live: 15 Mins To Go
BSEB will released the Bihar class 10th result in less than 15 mins now, students will pe provided direct link here to check the scorecard.
BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result Live: Answer Key Released
The Bihar Board class 10 answer key 2023 was released on March 6 at the official website -biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till March 10.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result Live Updates: Toppers List 2022
Rank 1: Ramayani Roy
Rank 2: Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur
Rank 3: Pragya Kumari
Rank 4: Nirjala Kumari
Rank 5: Anurag Kumar, Susen Kumar, Nikhil Kumar
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Via SMS
Students can check their results via SMS. To check the same, students will have to type BIHAR10 roll number and send the SMS to 56263. Candidates can avail their roll numbers from the admit cards issued to them before the BSEB matric exams 2023.
BSEB Bihar Class 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Candidates
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 10 matriculation results are expected to declare by BSEB today, March 31. Once released, students will be able to check the class 10 exam results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB conducted the matric exam from February 14 to 22 in two shifts. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.
Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Result Online
Step 1. To check Bihar Board class 10 results, go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the Bihar 10th Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in with the BSEB roll code and roll number in the next window.
Step 4: Candidates will be able to download Bihar Board result online.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee said that the result of BSEB matriculation annual examination, 2023 will be released today at 01:15 pm by Prof. Chandrashekhar, Minister, Education Department.
