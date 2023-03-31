results.biharboardonline.com, BSEB 10th Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED) LIVE Updates: MD Rumman Ashraf Tops Bihar Board With 97.8%

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 (DECLARED) Live Updates: BSEB Class 10th Result 2023 release date and time is out. BSEB on its Twitter handle announced that the Bihar Board Matric Result 2023 will be released today, March 31, 2023 on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. at 1.15 PM. Details required to check result, steps to check and download marksheet and official websites to download result can be checked here, direct link will be provided below.

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav will be releasing the BSEB Matric Result 2023 in presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore. The result would be released for around 16 lakh candidates.

Check Bihar Board Class 10th Result DECLARED 2023 / BSEB 10th Result 2023 / Bihar Board Metric Result 2023 at Official Website onlinebseb.in or results.biharboardonline.com.

Date: 31-03-2023

Time: 1.15 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Exam Date

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board Matric Examinations from February 14, 2023. In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in all the subjects. Bihar Education Minister will also be announcing the name of toppers along with results. The date for the BSEB inter Supplementary exams will be announced after the result declaration.