Live Updates | Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result To Be DECLARED On This Date- Check Direct Link, Time, Marking Scheme And More

Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023 Live: BSEB declared the Inter Result 2023 on March 21, is all gearing up to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. Students who appeared for the Bihar Matric examination will be able to download the result from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board 10th Result Date and time is yet to announced officially, but according to reports the result will be out this week. Bihar Board 12th result was issued on March 21 via press conference. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be issued on the http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the latest updates on Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date, time and passing marks below.

According to the schedule, the class 10th exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Over 16 lakh students have appeared in the matric exam. The board will announce the date and time soon on their official Twitter handle. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify for class 10 exams. 150 marks overall are to be scored by the candidates to pass the matric examination.