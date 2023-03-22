Live Updates | Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: BSEB Matric Result To Be DECLARED On This Date- Check Direct Link, Time, Marking Scheme And More
Bihar Board class 10th results 2023 is expected to be out this week, over 16 lakh students have appeared in the matric exam. Scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2023 Live: BSEB declared the Inter Result 2023 on March 21, is all gearing up to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. Students who appeared for the Bihar Matric examination will be able to download the result from the official website - results.biharboardonline.com. Bihar Board 10th Result Date and time is yet to announced officially, but according to reports the result will be out this week. Bihar Board 12th result was issued on March 21 via press conference. Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be issued on the http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the latest updates on Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date, time and passing marks below.
According to the schedule, the class 10th exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Over 16 lakh students have appeared in the matric exam. The board will announce the date and time soon on their official Twitter handle. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify for class 10 exams. 150 marks overall are to be scored by the candidates to pass the matric examination.
Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Inter Result Out
A total of 13 lakh 4 thousand 586 students appeared in the Bihar Board 12th Inter examination. Out of which 10 lakh 91 thousand 948 passed the exam. the overall pass percentage of class 12th stood at 83.7%.
Bihar Board Class 10th Result Live: Total Students
BSEB 10th Result 2023 will be released. Once released, around 16 lakh students would get their results. The result is expected to be released in the next few days on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: SOON
Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be released soon. As per reports, the BSEB 10th Result is next to be declared since the Inter results have already been declared. Media reports suggest the 10th Results would be out this week.
