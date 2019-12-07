Patna University Students Union election 2019 results live updates: Counting of votes begins

7 December 2019, 16:39 PM
The voting turnout in Jharkhand assembly seat till 4 pm are as follow:
Ghatshila: 64.47%
Baharagora: 66.38%
Potka: 61.00%
Chaibasa: 62.28%
Jamshedpur (East): 46.41%
Jamshedpur (West): 43.22%
Sisai: 68.60%
Kolebira: 56.50%
Jugalsai: 59.00%
Mandar: 61.14%
Simdega: 59.07%
Saraikela: 56.77%
Majhgaon: 66.67%
Chakradharpur: 62.72%
Jaganathpur: 60.99%
Manoharpur: 60.03%
Tamar: 67.83%
Torpa: 59.11%
Khunti: 59.20%
Kharsawan: 60.12%
7 December 2019, 16:12 PM
2 student groups clashed during the voting, leading to chaos. The situation was brought under control later by the administration.