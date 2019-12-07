हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Patna University Students Union election 2019 results live updates: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes in the Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election will be held from 4 pm onwards on Saturday (December 7). The results are expected to be declared shortly after all votes are counted. 

By Sanchita Jain | Last Updated: Saturday, December 7, 2019 - 16:39
Comments |

Patna: The counting of votes in the Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election is being held currently which started from 4 pm onwards on Saturday (December 7). The results are expected to be declared shortly after all votes are counted. 

Interestingly, this time, trends would also be announced soon after the counting of votes begins.

The polling for the same took place earlier on Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm, as per a notification by Patna University Vice-Chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh.

This time, nearly  22 thousand students have been registered to vote in the PUSU election.

Students' wings of several political parties like AISF, JDU, ABVP have fielded their candidates for the top five posts in the PUSU election.

Live TV

Tune into Zee News to catch all the latest updates:

7 December 2019, 16:39 PM

The voting turnout in Jharkhand assembly seat till 4 pm are as follow: 

Ghatshila: 64.47%
Baharagora: 66.38%
Potka: 61.00%
Chaibasa: 62.28%
Jamshedpur (East): 46.41%
Jamshedpur (West): 43.22%
Sisai: 68.60% 
Kolebira: 56.50%
Jugalsai: 59.00%
Mandar: 61.14%
Simdega: 59.07%
Saraikela: 56.77%
Majhgaon: 66.67%
Chakradharpur: 62.72%
Jaganathpur: 60.99%
Manoharpur: 60.03%
Tamar: 67.83%
Torpa: 59.11%
Khunti: 59.20%
Kharsawan: 60.12%

7 December 2019, 16:12 PM

2 student groups clashed during the voting, leading to chaos. The situation was brought under control later by the administration.

Must Watch

PT3M5S

U.P. government is not safe for Women: Mayawati