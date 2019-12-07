Patna University Students Union election 2019 results live updates: Counting of votes begins

Patna: The counting of votes in the Patna University Students Union (PUSU) election is being held currently which started from 4 pm onwards on Saturday (December 7). The results are expected to be declared shortly after all votes are counted.

Interestingly, this time, trends would also be announced soon after the counting of votes begins.

The polling for the same took place earlier on Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm, as per a notification by Patna University Vice-Chancellor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh.

This time, nearly 22 thousand students have been registered to vote in the PUSU election.

Students' wings of several political parties like AISF, JDU, ABVP have fielded their candidates for the top five posts in the PUSU election.

Live TV

Tune into Zee News to catch all the latest updates: