Meerut girl travels thousands of kms to marry man from Bihar, BJP MLA facilitates wedding ceremony

They say, love is blind and a person can go to any extent when it comes to loving someone. In an interesting event, a girl from Meerut fell madly in love with a boy from Bihar's small village in Araria and she travelled all the way, alone just to be with her lover. They met on Instagram and that is how they started knowing each other. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA supported their love and arranged a marriage ceremony in the presence of a Qazi.

The name of the woman is Ayesha Akhtar (20), and she hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Ayesha who is from an urban region travelled three days and over 1350 km to a remote village in Bihar, Ashabhag Batraha in Kursakanta, Araria, just to be there with her the love of her life, Mohammad Saddam Ansari (22). Ayesha and Mohammad fell for each other and madetheir mind to stay together.

A BJP MLA from Sikti came to know about this inciident, and he called upon both of them to his residence at Batraha. BJP MLA talked to both of them, and their families as well. MLA talked to parents, to their consent and then he arranged Qazi from Kaparfoda Jama Masjid and initiated their marriage ceremony.

Villagers were present in great numbers on the occasion, they blessed the couple who found their love on Instagram. MLA Vijay Mandal blessed the couple, giving the girl's hand to husband Mohammad Saddam Ansari. Both of them are very happy to find each other have thanked MLA for his help.

The couple met each other five months ago on Instagram. It all started with friendship and it bloomed into love. It is such a brave gesture from Ayesha's end to take a stand and travel a long distance just to be with the man she love. Ayesha and Mohammad are happily married and are enjoying their time together.

