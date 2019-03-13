Muzaffarpur sex scandal: Court reserves order on framing charges against Brajesh Thakur, others

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on framing of charges against Brajesh Thakur and other accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha said that he will deliver the order on March 18.

Journalist-turned-social activist Thakur, who was heading the NGO that ran the shelter home, and other accused have denied the allegations.

The Muzaffarpur abuses came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) social audit, which found that several inmates of the Muzaffarpur shelter home were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

The matter was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2018 had filed a charge sheet against 21 accused in the case in December 2018.

On February 7, the Supreme Court has transferred the trial from Patna to Delhi`s Saket court.