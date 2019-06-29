'My Dear Bihar! I'm very much here', tweets Tejashwi Yadav day after rivals question his absence

Patna: Day after rivals criticised the absence of Tejashwi Yadav in the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader took to Twitter to dispel all rumours. “My Dear Bihar! I am very much here,” he wrote, adding that he's undergoing treatment for Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has been missing from public life after RJD's debacle in Lok Sabha elections in May 2019.

“Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories,” tweeted the 29-year-old leader, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son.

Hinting at RJD's poll drubbing, he said, “We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on...Recent developments helped me study, scrutinize, analyse and appraise the things in a different way.”

Speaking on AES deaths in the state, Tejashwi added, “Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers,leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded.” The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) here mounted to 133 Friday.

Assuring people that he's around, Tejashwi wrote, “Since its birth RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples’ struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor.”

Tejashwi's absence from monsoon session of Bihar Assembly and silence on AES deaths in the state triggered criticism from rivals on Friday.

Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council, snapped at reporters who queried about Tejashwi Yadav, saying "aapke ghar ke andar hai (he is inside your homes)" Later, she added, "He is not hiding or loitering around. Wherever he is, he is doing the job that is expected of him," reported PTI.