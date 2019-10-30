Nitish Kumar re-elected as JDU national president, to remain at helm till 2022

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Wednesday re-elected as the national president of Janata Dal-United for the next three years.

This is the second time that Nitish Kumar has been elected as JDU national president.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the JD(U) National Council held at Mavalankar Hall in New Delhi.

Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of the JD(U) for the first time in 2016 after Sharad Yadav stepped down from its helm, handing over the reins of the party to Kumar. This time, he will remain president till 2022 before his re-election.

Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 2017, a post he has served on five previous occasions. He had also been a Union Minister earlier.