Patna: 29 people killed in lightning across Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

At least 29 people were killed on Thursday as lightning struck different across different parts of Bihar. The highest death toll was recorded in Samastipur with eight people killed, followed by Patna where six people died, east Champaran with four deaths, Katihar with three deaths, two deaths each in Madhepura, Shivhar, and West Champaran and one person died each in Purnea and Aurangabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the kin of the people who lost their lives, informed the Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier on June 30, 11 people were killed in Bihar--Saran (5), Patna (2), Nawada (2), Lakhisarai (1) and Jamui (1).

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid the condolences and asked the people to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. The CM had announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

In the past few days, over 100 people have died in Bihar while several others have been injured and widespread damage has occurred to properties across the state due to lightning strikes.