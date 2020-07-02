हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Lightning

Patna: 29 people killed in lightning across Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the kin of the people who lost their lives, informed the Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

Patna: 29 people killed in lightning across Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

At least 29 people were killed on Thursday as lightning struck different across different parts of Bihar. The highest death toll was recorded in Samastipur with eight people killed, followed by Patna where six people died, east Champaran with four deaths, Katihar with three deaths, two deaths each in Madhepura, Shivhar, and West Champaran and one person died each in Purnea and Aurangabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the kin of the people who lost their lives, informed the Bihar Chief Minister's Office.

Earlier on June 30, 11 people were killed in Bihar--Saran (5), Patna (2), Nawada (2), Lakhisarai (1) and Jamui (1).

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid the condolences and asked the people to follow the guidelines that have been issued by the State Disaster Management Authority. The CM had announced Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives.

In the past few days, over 100 people have died in Bihar while several others have been injured and widespread damage has occurred to properties across the state due to lightning strikes.

Tags:
Bihar LightningBihar lightning deathsNitish Kumar
Next
Story

Groom dies due to coronavirus 2 days after marriage in Patna, over 100 guests test positive
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M41S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Chinese conspiracy behind map dispute against Nepal?