President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi greet people on Bihar Diwas

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Divas.

"Greetings to the people of Bihar on statehood day. Fondly cherish the warmth and affection of the people of Bihar. My best wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," President Kovind tweeted.

The day marks the formation of the state and is observed every year on March 22.

"वीरों और महापुरुषों की धरती बिहार के निवासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि प्रगति के पथ पर बढ़ चला यह प्रदेश विकास के नित नए मानदंड स्थापित करता रहे।," PM Modi's tweet read.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the people of the state. Several other

It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal Presidency in 1912. It got the status of a state on January 26, 1950. Various programmes and cultural events are organised across the state to mark the occasion.