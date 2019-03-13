हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Rohtas: Rice mill owner, employee found drowned with hands, feet tied to motorcycle

Their bodies were recovered by villagers on Wednesday morning, a district police officer said.

Representational image

Rohtas: A rice mill owner and one of his employees drowned after they were thrown into a canal by unidentified people in Bihar`s Rohtas district, police said on Wednesday.

Manikchandra Gupta, 45, owner of Khushbu Rice Mill, and his employee Gopal Shah, 40, were returning to their village Laheri under the Parsathua police station, on Tuesday night when they spotted some people stealing rice from the mill and raised an alarm. 

The burglars, however, attacked and overpowered them and threw them into a canal after tying their hands and feet to their own Bullet motorcycle. 

Their bodies were recovered by villagers on Wednesday morning, a district police officer said.

Police have lodged a case and is looking for the culprits.

