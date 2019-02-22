Six persons charred to death in Bihar's Gopalganj

Patna: Six people, including four children of a family, were charred to death in Bihar's Gopalganj district when their thatched house caught fire due to a short circuit, police said.

The family was asleep late on Thursday ht when the tragedy occurred at Bakhri village under Kuchikot police station.

Police said Bakriuddin Shah, his wife Husbatara Khatoon and four children aged between 10 years and five months were killed in the blaze.

Gopalganj District Magistrate Animesh Kumar has ordered an investigation into the case and said that the kin of the victims would be compensated.