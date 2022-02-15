‘There is Supreme Court after High Court’: Tejashwi on Lalu Yadav’s conviction in fifth fodder scam case

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that his family remains hopeful that his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will eventually be acquitted in the fodder scam cases shortly after the latter was convicted in the fifth such case.

“Everyone should accept the Court's order. This is not the last judgment. The sentence was pronounced 6 times earlier, we approached the High Court for all cases. So, this is not the last judgment. Lalu Ji will definitely be acquitted. There is Supreme Court after High Court,” Tejashwi Yadav said while talking to reporters.

Reaction from Tejashwi came shortly after a special CBI court in Ranchi convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in the Rs 139.35 crore Doranda treasury scam - the fifth fodder scam case - after which he has been taken into judicial custody.

The former Bihar chief minister has filed a plea in the CBI court seeking bail. He said in the plea that if not granted bail, he should be sent to judicial custody in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) as he is unwell.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on February 21. Besides Lalu Prasad, the court also convicted 74 others including former MP Jagadish Sharma, Public Accounts Committee president Dhruv Bhagat in the case while 24 have been acquitted for want of evidence.

Thirty-six convicted persons have been sentenced up to three years in jail. Earlier, the former Bihar chief minister was found guilty in four cases related to the Rs 950 crore fodder scam and is serving a sentence of 27.5 years of imprisonment.

In the fifth case related to the scam, an FIR was lodged in the Doranda police station in 1996 and later the CBI took over the case for investigation. Initially, in case number RC 47 A/96, a total of 170 were accused of corruption, of which 55 have died, seven became witnesses, two confessed to the crime while six are still absconding.

During the hearing of the case in the CBI special court, 575 people testified on behalf of the prosecution, while 35 from the defendants. The probe agency produced 15 documents in the case.

Crores of rupees were illegally withdrawn in the name of transporting animals and arranging fodder for them in Bihar`s animal husbandry department. The animals included bull, buffalo, cow, goat and sheep. The documents submitted by the department regarding the transportation were found to be fake. The vehicle numbers shown in the documents were of scooters, mopeds and motorcycles.

The cases occurred during the period of 1990-1996. The Bihar CAG had sent the information about the graft to the government time and again, but the government did not pay heed to it.

The CBI produced the documents in the court, which showed that then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, despite knowing everything, did not take any action. Lalu also held the portfolio of the Finance Ministry. Earlier, the former Chief Minister has been to prison six times but was granted bail by the High Court each time.