India Railways

Services on accident site restored 48 hours after Bihar train derailment

Eleven bogies of the Jogmani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express had jumped the tracks early Sunday, killing six persons and leaving more than 30 injured. 

Patna: Normal rail traffic was resumed on Tuesday on the Hajipur-Bachhwara-Barauni section in Bihar, more than 48 hours after it got disrupted on account of the derailment of Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express which had claimed six lives.

According to a release issued by the East Central Railway headquartered at Hajipur, clearing of the tracks and repair work were completed on Monday night. The technical approval for plying of trains on the section was given early Tuesday morning following which the Saharsa-Pataliputra Janhit Express ran through the route and passed Sahdei Buzurg - the site of the accident - at around 9.30 am, it said.

The release also mentioned that train services in the route have become normal.

Tags:
India RailwaysSeemanchal ExpressHajipurBihar train derailmentBihar train accident
