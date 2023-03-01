topStoriesenglish2578177
'Unacceptable': Bihar BJP On Galwan Martyr's Father Being Thrashed By Cops Over ‘Encroachment'

Family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was among the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash , alleged that the martyr`s father was thrashed and arrested by the police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Jandaha in Bihar`s Vaishali.

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party has severely criticised the recent incident in Bihar`s Vaishali wherein the father of a jawan, who lost his life in the Galwan standoff, was allegedly thrashed over encroachment. Bihar BJP leader Haribhushan Thakur has said that misbehaving with the family members of an Army jawan is “unacceptable.”

"Misbehaving with the family of Jai Kishore, who sacrificed his life for the nation in the Galwan valley standoff is unacceptable. The administration must take action against the police for arresting and manhandling his father," Haribhushan Thakur said.

Earlier on Tuesday, family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was among the soldiers who lost their lives in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh, alleged that the martyr`s father was thrashed and arrested by the police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Jandaha in Bihar`s Vaishali.

However, the police claimed that the matter is linked to an issue of illegal encroachment, which was in violation of the rights of the landowner.

"On January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram and on government land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. They have not sought any permission. If they wanted, they could have made it in their own land or sought land from the government. There would not have been an issue then. The landowner`s rights are being violated due to illegal encroachment," the SDPO Mahua said.

However, the brother of the martyr, Jai Kishore Singh, who himself is in the armed forces, accused the police of thrashing his father and abusing him. "DSP ma`am visited us, asking us to remove the statue within 15 days. I said I will show her the document. Later, the police station in-charge came to our home and beat up my father before arresting him. They also abused my father. I am also in the armed forces personnel," Nand Kishore, brother of Jai Kishore Singh, said.

The locals protested against the police action and also chanted `Bharat Mata Ki Jai`. 

